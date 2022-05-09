Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did McCall, Mel, and Harry find a psychic?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 17, the trio worked a case involving someone who said they knew a lot more about the world.

However, the man had a missing sister he needed to find.

Meanwhile, Delilah's PTSD returned as she struggled under the weight of keeping her mother's secrets.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.