Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: There's Sutton About Crystal

Did Crystal manage to get through to her fellow housewives?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 3, a big event triggered Crystal and she had to speak up to let everyone know who hurt her.

Meanwhile, Lisa and Erika continued to cause problems for Sutton after they both conceded she was trouble.

Elsewhere, Kyle pressed on with a new endeavor as she tried to make sure Dorit and PK were okay following the break-in.

