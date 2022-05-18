Yellowstone Season 5: Premiere Date Revealed!

Well, this is a surprise!

Paramount Network is already getting the ball rolling on when we can get our next fix of the Duttons and the drama that follows them.

TV Line revealed Wednesday that Yellowstone Season 5 will launch Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c.

The first of seven episodes launches that night, but don't fret...

Yellowstone Season 5 will comprise 14 episodes, split into two parts.

It's unclear when the second half will air, but hey, this means we'll get more Yellowstone content, so we're excited.

The premiere will lead into a special episode of Taylor Sheridan's new drama series Tulsa King, which is a Paramount+ exclusive.

The smash-hit series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The beloved ensemble cast will return led by Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars for Yellowstone Season 5, which means we should be prepared fr a lot more drama than before.

The Yellowstone franchise is expanding.

1883 was the first foray into more content set in the Yellowstone universe, and it's not slowing down.

A limited series sequel titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo, is in the works.

“Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded,” the logline describes.

1932 is set for a December launch with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

6666 seems to be much further away, with little updates on that one.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.