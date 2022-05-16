Yellowstone Season 5: Production Underway!

We don't have a premiere date for Yellowstone Season 5, but we do have some good news.

Paramount Network today announced that Yellowstone, TV’s #1 show, has kicked off production on its highly anticipated fifth season in Montana following a staggering 11 million average total viewers and first-time SAG and PGA nominations.

The smash-hit series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The beloved ensemble cast will return led by Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars for Yellowstone Season 5, which means we should be prepared fr a lot more drama than before.

Yellowstone Season 4 was another huge hit for Paramount Network, with the series towering above all other shows in key demographics.

The stratospheric success looks set to continue with the fifth season, and we cannot wait for some more Dutton family drama.

The success of Yellowstone paved the way for the streaming-only 1883, which broke Paramount+ records.

While the series was huge, it was announced after its first season finale that it was seen as a 10-hour movie, and thus, there would be no second season.

The franchise is also set to expand with the upcoming 6666, as well as 1932.

TV shows have been suffering the ratings over the last few years with the rise of streaming, but Yellowstone is the exception to that rule.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, and Sicario) and John Linson.

Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

