These Are The Current 'Ships That Invented Chemistry

Chemistry isn't something every television couple is blessed to have. You either have it in spades, or you don't, unfortunately.

These days there a quite a few romances that ooze chemistry on every level, and these relationships help elevate their shows to a whole new level.

From the deliciously intense connection between Arman and Thony on The Cleaning Lady to the best friends to lovers excellence of Helen and Max on New Amsterdam, these are all the hottest 'ships out there right now!