And Just Like That Boss Tells Fans to Expect 'More of Che, Rather Than Less'

And Just Like That Season 2 is a go at HBO Max.

That much we've known for a few months now.

When the new season premieres, fans should expect Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

Che didn't get the warmest of receptions from fans and is probably one of the most polarizing characters in recent memory.

When the Sex and the City reboot's first season concluded, Che left New York behind to shoot a pilot in Los Angeles.

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) followed, seemingly suggesting that their relationship would continue.

In a new interview with Variety, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that Che is "one of my burning passions about Season 2."

“I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror," the showrunner added.

"I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

Ramírez previously addressed the reception to their character, revealing they tuned out the "hate that exists online."

"I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being," the former Grey's Anatomy star said earlier this year to the New York Times

"I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval."

"They’re here to be themselves.”

In the same interview as King, Ramirez said they can't get caught up other people's opinions of the character.

“That’s the beauty of being grown — I don’t have to receive everything!” they note. “And this is Michael’s baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team’s jokes.”

HBO Max officially picked up And Just Like That Season 2 in March.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that… our Sex life is back.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

The first season is now streaming on HBO Max.

