Dancing with the Stars: Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Huge Changes as Series Moves to Disney+

When Dancing with the Stars returns in the fall, fans should expect some big changes.

After years of being on ABC, the series is leaving broadcast behind and moving to the world of streaming.

It's a big swing.

Details about the new season have largely been scarce, but details are beginning to trickle out.

Carrie Ann Inaba has confirmed in an interview with E! News that she will be back for the transformative season.

We're heading into Dancing with the Stars Season 31 at a new home, so changes were expected.

“I will be definitely there next season at the judges’ table where I normally sit," Inaba told the aforementioned outlet.

"I’m very excited about it … I think it’s going to be a really good change," she added.

"After 30 seasons, some shows don’t make it that far," Inaba elaborated.

"The fact that we’re still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand.”

There will now be live voting across the country, the star shared.

Indeed. Making it to a 31st season is an excellent accomplishment, and at the time its fina season on ABC aired, the numbers were still strong.

In fact, the series rose the prior season in all key demos with new host Tyra Banks at the wheel of reality show.

Inaba said that the judging panel is rooting for Banks to return for the Disney+ revamp.

"Of course, we want Tyra!" she said.

"The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you're on our show, you're in the family.

"That's so precious. We truly are family. Not many shows are as close as we are."

Inaba will be joined by Bruno Tonioli on the panel.

The move to Disney+ shocked many when it was announced in April.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+.

"We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

