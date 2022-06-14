Downton Abbey: A New Era Gets Peacock Streaming Date

Downton Abbey: A New Era will launch on streaming later this month.

Peacock on Tuesday announced the highly-anticipated sequel will be available Friday, June 24, for its customers.

The streaming service also has all six seasons of the beloved PBS series available to stream, as well as the first movie in the franchise.

Downton Abbey: A New Era reunites original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, and Michael Fox.

Also returning is Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nichol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

The new movie follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.

With a screenplay by Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast alongside exciting new additions, "Downton Abbey: A New Era is packed full of exuberant moments, excitement and humor, tears of joy and sadness and new beginnings for all your favorite characters," according to the streamer.

The movie launched in theaters in the United States in May, and has amassed over $80 million at the worldwide box office against a $40 million budget.

It has also been a success with critics, scoring an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The franchise was huge for a long time when it was a TV series, and now, it seems like it will continue to excel as a movie series.

There's always that risk that, after the first movie, the novelty wears off, but people returned to theaters for the sequel.

It may not be off to the high-flying start of its predecessor, but the movie market is different from when the first flick was released.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.