House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spinoff Unveils Key Art

House of the Dragon, the first official spinoff of Game of Thrones, premieres in two months.

HBO on Wednesday unveiled key art for the forthcoming series.

It shows Milly Alcock in the role of Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

There's also a colossal dragon thrown in for good measure.

"She's the king’s first-born child, of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider," reads the official character breakdown for Young Princess Rhaenyra.

"Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man."

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast also includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

The franchise's future hinges on the success of House of the Dragon following the less than stellar reaction to the final season of the main series.

Thankfully, Miguel Sapochnik, who was a part of some of the best episodes of the original series, is on board as showrunner.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” Sapochnik recently said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It wasn’t broken, so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show."

"But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We’re standing on the shoulders of that show and we’re only here because of that show," he added.

"So the most important thing for us to do is to respect that show as much as possible and try and complement it rather than reinvent it."

"And I was involved in making the original show, so I feel like that’s been useful. Like, I’m not arriving going, ‘Let’s change everything! Let’s do a different color palette!’ No, I quite like the color palette."

House of the Dragon drops Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

