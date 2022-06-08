Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Clark and Lois manage to find some common ground?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 13, the pair continued to disagree about the handling of recent events.

Meanwhile, John Henry made a surprising discovery that could change the trajectory of everything happening.

Elsewhere, Lois went on a mission to track down Lucy, but another shocking development left the siblings at war.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.