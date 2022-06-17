Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 20

Did Cordell manage to come to terms with his past?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 20, tensions mounted when Gale opened up about something she shouldn't have.

As Geri tried to get to the root cause of what had happened, she wondered whether Walker was hiding things from her.

Meanwhile, Trey considered Captain James' offer, knowing it would lead to some big changes.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.