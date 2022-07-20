House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spinoff's Latest Trailer is a Breathtaking Display of Fire & Fury

Dragons return to Westeros in a month.

HBO has unveiled its most extensive look at House of the Dragon yet with a full-length trailer, giving fans a front-row seat into the conflicts awaiting the series when it launches Sunday, August 21, on the premium cabler and HBO Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones

The cast includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

Simply put, there will be a lot of eyes on this series, at least initially.

Dragons and Targaryens were big draws on the original series, which spent eight seasons telling some twisted tales as families duked it out to get power and influence.

The new series looks like it will offer more of the same, with the trailer offering awe-inspiring visuals, wild battles, and a lot of characters related to people we met on the original series.

Undoubtedly, many will have a great deal of skepticism about the new show because of how the original series ended.

There was a lack of satisfaction for many fans, who felt like the shorter episode order in the final two seasons hindered what could have been a climactic conclusion.

Despite the tepid response to the final episodes, HBO is moving ahead with many projects set in the GOT-verse.

In fact, a new series under the working title Snow is set to pick up following the events of the finale, bringing Kit Harrington's Jon Snow back to the forefront.

It's a risky endeavor, but these spinoffs will be a test about whether the response to the conclusion permanently affected what is deemed as one of the biggest franchises around.

What will set House of the Dragon apart from its predecessor is that there will be many time jumps to capture the story of the Targaryens.

“The main characters are two women and two men,” director Miguel Sapochnik told THR in a recent interview.

“There’s the king (Viserys), his brother (Daemon), the king’s daughter (Rhaenyra), and her best friend (Alicent)."

"Then the best friend becomes the king’s wife and thereby the queen. That in itself is complicated — when your best friend goes and marries your dad. But from the tiniest things, it slowly evolves this gigantic battle between two sides.”

Alas, check out the full trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Will you be watching House of the Dragon when it launches next month?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.