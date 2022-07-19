Law & Order Crew Member Shot Dead on Dick Wolf Drama's Set

Tragic news has emerged from the Brooklyn set of Law & Order.

According to the New York post, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot dead Tuesday morning.

The outlet shares that the individual was sitting in a car when a man approached the vehicle at 5:15 a.m. and opened fire.

The incident occurred as the victim sat in the driver's seat of a car on N Henry Street near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, and the article states there were multiple bullet wounds to the face and neck.

At this time of writing, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is "described as having a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants," according to police.

“I don’t even know who would do this or why,” the victim's co-worker shared with The Post.

“I didn’t hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet."

"Early morning. It was just a pop and the dude ran up towards Nassau [Avenue]."

"I only heard one bang but I don’t know how many shots.”

The co-worker went on to speak about the job role.

“The trucks come, we park in our trucks and we wait for the stars to come out,” he said.

“The trucks have equipment for the TV shows and movie scenes.”

“We’ve been doing this for five or six years,” he added.

“We put up the flyers, cones and park the trucks. We come 24 hours in advance to start clearing out the parking.”

He added that the victim was like a brother to him and that they had known each other for seven years.

“He was a great guy,” the co-worker said.

“Always laughing or making somebody laugh, you know?”

“It was crazy.”

While there is a lack of information about how this horrifying act transpired, a neighbor told the Post that they didn't think it was related to parking.

“There’s plenty of parking spots at 5 a.m.”

“They shoot a lot over here,” the neighbor said.

“The parking routine is pretty normal.“

It is believed that the original Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime all use the location for production.

We will update this story as more details become available.

NBC shared the following statement to Deadline.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result."

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

May the crew member rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.