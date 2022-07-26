Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Trailer is Here, and the Family Empire is About to Implode

When Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres its second season on August 14, we're in for a lot of drama.

Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller) is preparing her son, Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), to take over for her.

"You're getting to an age, Kanan, where you're going to want to start figuring out what you want for your life," Raq says in the new trailer.

Raq is well and truly in control of everything when the second season picks up, at least according to the trailer.

Kanan's life was on the line, but it looks like he's ready to start anew.

Understandably, there are some skeptics when it comes to Kanan taking over.

"I know who my son is and I know what he's capable of," she fires back.

"I can't protect you the way that I thought I could, Mom," Kanan says at one point.

It's certainly an interesting dynamic, and one we can't wait to see play out.

Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

The series was a huge hit for Starz when it launched last year.

Starz said it averaged 9 million viewers across platforms in its debut season to become one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.

"As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away," the logline teases.

"Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past."

"Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory."

"Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion."

"Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together."

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (House, Love and Basketball), London Brown (Ballers), Malcolm Mays (Them, Snowfall), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz (High Fidelity, The Sinner).

Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.