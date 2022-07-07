TV Ratings: Big Brother Returns Strong, The Challenge: USA Improves on Love Island

CBS' all-reality Wednesday got underway in winning fashion.

Big Brother Season 24 got underway with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, easily winning the night for CBS.

Granted, the series was down a little vs. last summer, but it remains one of the network's strongest performers.

If the show can hold at these levels, it will remain a strong option for CBS.

Meanwhile, the series debut of The Challenge USA came in at 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

That's a solid number for the summer, and if it can hold at these levels, it should be back on the schedule next summer.

The spinoff of the MTV counterpart also improved upon Love Island's last summer bow.

Both shows powered CBS to a night on par with Wednesdays in-season.

Over on The CW, Mysteries Decoded opened its new season with 550,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo.

Wellington Paranormal managed 250,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

The rest of the night was filled with reruns.

