Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: The Weight of Worlds

Did Garcelle manage to make Kyle understand the true extent of Erika's issues?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 11, things took a wild turn as the ladies hurled accusations at one another.

Meanwhile, Kyle tried to defend Erika to the end, causing a rift between some of the other ladies.

Elsewhere, Sutton tried to comprehend her lunch date with Diana, while Kathy made a grand return.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.