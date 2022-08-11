Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+.

TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home.

The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC.

Those ad breaks were probably crucial to keeping the show running on time and giving the cast and crew time to prepare for the next segment.

It's unclear whether this shake-up will affect the format of the competition, and honestly, it's hard not to think there will be big changes on the horizon.

News of the show's move to streaming was confirmed earlier this year, despite it still commanding strong ratings on ABC.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+.

"We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Tyra Banks will continue as host, but she'll have a co-host this time in the form of Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement.

“Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Banks added: “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him."

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through."

"Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Your thoughts on this big change?

Will you follow the show to Disney+ when it makes its highly-anticipated debut on Monday, September 19?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.