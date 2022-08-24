Everything I Know About Love Review: Peacock Dramedy Revels in the Beauty of Friendship

When Everything I Know About Love first arrived in my inbox, I expected a series that focuses on a focal couple as they navigate the highs and lows of being in a relationship.

However, the series goes in a drastically different direction than I first anticipated, and it solidifies itself as one of the year's best shows.

In this peak TV era, it's rare for shows to break through with an original concept, but Everything I Know About Love is a diamond in the rough.

Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, we pick up in 2012 with Maggie (Emma Appleton), a twentysomething who is struggling to get her life in order.

She's partying every single night of the week, lacks focus, and is heavily reliant on her best friend since her youth, Birdy (played by Bel Powley), to help her navigate life.

Birdy doesn't quite have it together, either, and she's desperate to get a job in a big British store.

There's a lot of comedy to mine from them living together, but there is also some serious drama.

Maggie and Birdy live in a flat share with friends Amara (Aliyah Odoffin) and Nell (Marli Siu).

The series hones in on the women as a friendship group while highlighting the struggles they're going through as twentysomethings who are still trying to find out how they fit into the world.

Maggie doesn't make the best decisions and regularly finds herself in awkward situations, with Birdy regularly showing up to help her out of the gnarliest of them.

The characters are all well-written and come armed with flaws, making the show feel more authentic to viewers.

All four of the women are different, allowing for varied stories when they inevitably meet up at the end of the day and unpack the happenings in their lives.

The format of this type of show typically calls for a 25-30 minute runtime, but all of the episodes clock in well above 40 minutes, and it doesn't waste a single scene.

The series tackles themes of growing up, drifting apart from the people you spent years with, and uncertainty about the future.

Initially, there was a great deal of skepticism about setting the series in 2012, but the intention might be to hit the target audience with nostalgia.

Expect plenty of that, and thanks to the song choices and the excellent characterization, you'll feel like you're right there with the characters.

Everything I Know About Love is one of the most surprising shows of the year because, just when you think you know what's about to happen, you're taken on a wild ride with a destination you won't believe in mind.

It helps that all episodes will release on Peacock on Thursday, August 25.

You'll want to watch the entire series in one sitting.

That's what I did, and now I'm clamoring for more.

Check out the trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Will you be checking out the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.