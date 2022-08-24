Law & Order: Three-Show Crossover Confirmed for Premiere

Ever three shows set in the Law & Order universe started airing on one night, there has been much anticipation about the potential of a three-show crossover.

Now, we have confirmation.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” superproducer Dick Wolf said in a statement.

“Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

The story kicks off with a young girl shot in cold blood, with Cosgrove and Shaw setting off on a mission to find her killer.

Benson and Stabler join in on the action when they are called in for assistance, while Jack McCoy and Nolan Pierce “seek justice against an international crime ring,” according to the official description, “but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

Wolf's other big TV universes FBI and One Chicago have previously staged three-show crossovers, but this will be the first of its kind fo Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.

All three shows were solid offerings for NBC last season, and the broadcast network will be looking for stability this time around.

In a scripted market were broadcast dramas are slipping, these procedurals continue to stand the test of time.

NBC picked up Organized Crime and the original series for new seasons in May.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, said at the time, “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season.

"It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

“Dreams do come true. The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television,” said at the time Wolf in a statement.

“I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Check out the official preview below.

The event gets underway Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.