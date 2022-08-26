Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath

It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good.

Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get this exclusive clip from Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3, where you'll see Marvin deal with an irritated building tenant in a way that is very much the opposite of the Marvin we've all gotten to know.

Thinking Marvin - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3

Stepping into the role of Raq's right-hand man has been a pretty seamless transition for Marvin, and he's proven himself to be someone Raq can rely on.

But even with the increase in job responsibilities, he's still tasked with tending to whatever complications arise at the apartment complex. And that includes elevator wait times.

Marvin Reflects - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1

As we saw in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1, Raq has a lock on the whole building. They do as she says when she says it, and that's how it is.

If that means holding up the elevator for her or her people, that's just what must happen. But you can't fault people for wanting to fight back against it.

Marvin is not what you would consider a people person, so tasking him with the job of trying to smooth things out with disgruntled tenants probably would have been a disaster waiting to happen during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, but we're looking at a whole new Marvin now.

Marvin & The Jacket - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 10

Well, sort of.

As you'll see in the clip below, a few deep breaths and Marvin is much more amenable to conflict, which is never a bad thing. Keeping a cool head is paramount to success in this business, and a change in Marvin's attitude wouldn't be the worst thing, as it behooves the family to keep the building happy in the long run.

While Marvin is dealing with the elevator issue, elsewhere this hour, we'll finally see the long-awaited talk between Howard and Kanan.

On The Hunt - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3

Howard has been forthright with Raq about wanting to tell Kanan the truth about his parentage. And while Raq has pushed back in myriad ways, she may have finally run out of options.

Whatever Howard tells Kanan, it will be interesting to see how he processes the news because he's been made to feel like Howard is his enemy. So, will he believe anything he tells him?

And what will Raq do if the truth is out there?

Thinking Things Through - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3

This will likely be just the beginning of a complicated journey for the trio. And it will play out throughout the rest of the season.

Check out this exclusive clip below, and let us know in the comments what you think about this new side of Marvin and how you feel the talk between Howard and Kanan will go. This hour is setting up to be a doozy!

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.

