The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Key Art Released: What Does It Mean?

It's been a long wait for fresh episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, but our patience will be rewarded next month.

The hit Hulu drama returns Wednesday, September 14.

Elisabeth Moss is back, and it sounds like the aftermath of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will leave our favorite characters in the thick of it.

The streaming service has unveiled the first key art for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, and we have some questions.

Have a look for yourself.

"Some sins can't be washed away," is the literal message to take from the image.

We see June in water with what looks to be the clothing she had to wear when she was imprisoned in Gilead.

It could also be a nod to the bloodshed that has occurred since her escape.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 wrapped with June helping a group of handmaids murder Fred, something that will likely cause a lot of problems down the line.

"June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," reads the official logline.

"The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada," it continues.

"Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power."

"June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah," the logline concludes.

In addition to Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 stars Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

Alexis Bledel, who has played Emily since the series premiere, announced earlier this year that she would not be back.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel said in a statement.

"I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on the key art and clip.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.