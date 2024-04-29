Essential Viewing: 11 Elisabeth Movies and TV Shows You Must See

Don't let the bastards grind you down! If you don't like what they're saying, change the conversation.

If you've been along for the wild ride that has been Elisabeth Moss' prolific television career over the last two decades, then you probably recognize these quotes from two of her well-known shows.

If not, then you've come to the right place for a crash course in the "Queen of Peak TV." And while Vulture absolutely nailed it with that moniker, they left out the fact that she has a well-established film career.

Luckily, we haven't missed that important fact.

Seriously. The list of films and television shows that Elisabeth Moss has been in spans further than some of our readers' lifetimes.

Her agelessness is right up there with Paul Rudd and Halle Berry.

So, in celebrating the premiere of her new show The Veil on Hulu, here are ten of Elisabeth Moss's greatest hits.

The One I Love (2014)

Role: Sophie. Free to watch on Tubi

While the title makes it seem like this list is starting out nice and sweet, it's more like bonkers with an extra scoop of crazy. If the goal is to completely immerse yourself in a different life, then look no further than The One I Love.

On the surface, it's your typical film about a couple struggling with their intimacy, but as it's described as a surreal comedy thriller, you can imagine how intense things get. Advised by their counselor, the couple sojourn to an excluded estate for a therapeutic weekend.

Without giving too much away, let's just say the couple takes a long and, at times, hard look at one another. This is a great film for lovers of deep, introspective plots who also don't mind suspending their reality a bit with a slight sci-fi-esque twist.

Us (2019)

Role: Kitty Tyler/Dhalia. Available for rent or purchase.

While the lovely Miss Moss is not a lead, she still plays a pretty pivotal role in this Jodan Peele classic horror. Actually, she plays two roles. If you've seen Us, then you know duality is the central theme.

It's the perfect vehicle to showcase the opposite ends of Elisabeth Moss' range. She plays a family friend of the main stars but still finds herself up against the same deadly stakes.

Before the movie dials the chill factor up to eleven, viewers are treated to a much more carefree and fun character than Moss is known for playing. However, she gets back to what she does best in her second role in the film. A cult classic and a must for any horror aficionados.

The Kitchen (2019)

Role: Claire Walsh. Available for rent or purchase.

Sure, this particular movie wasn't loved by critics, but that doesn't take away from the star-studded cast of powerhouse talents. Joining Elisabeth Moss are Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Common, and Margo Martindale. Need I say more? Fine.

Three mobster wives take over the organized crime of Hell's Kitchen in the '70s. That sentence alone was fun to write. And as it's based on a DC/Vertigo Comics limited series, violence abounds and is perfect for action lovers.

This particular role for Moss is much closer to her usual purview as an abused woman who comes into her own. While that description reads like an afternoon Lifetime movie, the actress brings her trademark edge to Claire Walsh, who is at first very timid.

Shirley (2020)

Role: Shirley Jackson. Available to stream on Max.

Delivering a masterclass in creepy, Elisabeth Moss wows and disturbs in this bio-drama about horror novelist Shirley Jackson. For fans of fright, you might recognize that name as the author of the novel responsible for the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.

The film, however, focuses on the area of Jackson's life right before she created her masterpiece, Hangsaman, and the events that led to the novel's inspiration.

Though Moss' character is a renowned horror enthusiast, the film and her portrayal are more psychological in nature. This is a good one for audiences who enjoy getting in the head of the characters they're watching. Just be careful of what you find in there.

The Invisble Man (2020)

Role: Cecilia Kass. Streaming for free on Freevee.

Very rarely, if ever, does Elisabeth take on the archetypal damsel in distress character. The Invisible Man was no different for the actress as she perfectly played a woman who hits back.

The film took the abusive partner premise and pushed things up a terrifying notch by making the abuser invisible. And while the title doesn't leave much in the way of twists, the journey to the end will have you aware of every creaky sound in your house.

A horror and thriller in its own right, this movie deviated focus from the titular character and shone a spotlight on Cecilia Kass' struggle for freedom from her victimizer. Elisabeth Moss' intense performance keeps the viewer's heart racing from beginning to end.

The West Wing (1999-2006)

Role: Zoey Bartlet. Available to stream on Max

It makes complete sense that the president's daughter would be played by someone who would go on to be a staple of quality television. And rightfully so, this role won Elisabeth Moss her very first award nomination. The first of so very many.

There is a solid chance that this show is where Moss was bit with the bug for serious roles surrounding the government and law enforcement. While her character as the president's youngest child was one of angst, she still honed her acting chops along the way.

The West Wing is a timeless show that is still relevant to this day. It really set the standard for political dramas and paved the way for some of the most prolific shows like Scandal and The Good Wife. Fans of either show should give this classic gem a watch.

Mad Men (2007-2015)

Role: Peggy Olson. Available to stream on AMC+.

We can't properly prepare an Elisabeth Moss list without Peggy Olson. The character is as integral to the actress's career as she was on the hit show. A role that kicked off the first of the actress' many Emmy nominations, and her Screen Actors Guild wins.

Mad Men is a fictionalized look at the advertisement game in the '60s, as well as the gender roles and rampant sexism that was all too common in that era. The secrets and drama are as compelling as the wardrobe and hairstyles.

Starting out as just a secretary, much like a lot of Moss's other characters, Peggy doesn't settle. Through the course of the show, she paralleled and mirrored her mentor, Don Draper. This one is great for anyone who loves workplace drama at the water cooler.

Top of the Lake (2013-2017)

Role: Robin Griffin. Available to stream on Hulu and Freevee.

Another role to see Moss Emmy nominated, as well as a Golden Globe winner, is this BBC gem. It's certainly not unheard of for shows and limited series to remain so groundbreaking that they warrant a second season years later to satiate viewers further.

And when you have a powerful presence like the lead character, Robin Griffin, with the writing and settings to match, the result is an acclaimed show loved by critics and audiences everywhere.

Moss plays the character with all the grit and grizzle of a seasoned detective vastly wise beyond her patience but still balances it with an almost compulsive need to see innocence saved, and justice served as she investigates the disappearance of a young pregnant girl.

The Handmaid's Tale (2017-Present)

Role: June Osborne/Offred. Available to stream on Hulu.

How do you even begin to try to summarize a show like The Handmaid's Tale? Or even the character of June? You don't. That's why you tune into five seasons of this incredible show. But don't expect even the slightest chuckle

Based on a novel of the same name from the 80s, Moss plays a woman trying to survive in a dystopian, theonomic, totalitarian society where fertile women are herded like livestock. This is dramatic intensity, with blood-pressure-raising stakes sprinkled on top.

Of course, landing her first Emmy wins for her role in this series is more than deserved, but trying to list out every award as well a nomination would have us here longer than needed. That time is better spent watching or rewatching this groundbreaking show.

Shining Girls (2022)

Role: Kirby Mazrachi. Available to stream on Apple TV+.

Yet another critically acclaimed show where Moss' talents shine oh so bright. This series also continues the actress' pattern of heading literary adaptations, as this one does from the 2013 novel of the same name.

Much like her other work, the series focuses on a female survivor bent on retribution. More specifically, in Shining Girls, she plays a woman who survived an assault, but years later, it seems the attacker is on the hunt again for new victims.

The Veil (April 30, 2024)

Role: Imogen Salter. An FX Hulu Exclusive.

Elisabeth Moss's new thriller endeavor sees her caught in the world of espionage as an MI6 agent. With Moss as a star and producer, the bar couldn't be set any higher. No doubt it's another awards season contender.

The series itself focuses on the globe-trotting journey of two women as one keeps a secret that the other must expose.

The actress has had her fair share of experiences in gun-wielding roles. Combine that with some choreographed fight scenes, and we are front and center ready to watch.

The range of Elisabeth Moss' skills can not be overstated. She is a powerhouse of talent. This list is only a third of what she has accomplished, with more complex and complicated characters to come.

Be sure to tune in for The Veil on Hulu, and then check back here with us for the weekly review! Did we miss any of your favorites? Drop a comment below and let us know!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.