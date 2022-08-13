Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Fallon manage to save her fundraiser?

On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18, it was time for her to make some big decisions that could change the trajectory of her life forever.

Meanwhile, Liam, Culhane, and Sam were reeled in to help out with the event, but there was a lot of tension.

Elsewhere, Alexis realized the net was closing in and set out to get some answers about her whirlwind relationship.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.