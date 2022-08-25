Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Harry understand how to become a good friend?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 11, one of his friends felt like he lacked the capacity, so it was down to some big display to right the friendship.

Meanwhile, Asta continued to struggle in the aftermath of the shooting.

In a moment of weakness, she turned to Dan, leading to a shocking decision.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

Use the video above to watch Resident Alien online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.