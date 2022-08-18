Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Disco Inferno

Did Sutton prove to be a force to be reckoned with on her blind date?

Sutton was looking for love on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 15, but Kyle seemed to think her friend was too overbearing to find it.

Meanwhile, Garcelle and Erika finally had it out over the comments the latter made throughout the season while intoxicated.

As the ladies came to terms with all the revelations, it was time to pick a side.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.