Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser: All Will Be Revealed!

We are just days away from another Yellowstone series marathon on Paramount Network.

And what better time to release the first look at Yellowstone Season 5?

Oh, it's a glorious day indeed!

First, a refresher. How in the heck did Yellowstone Season 4 end?

There was a murder, an engagement, a wedding, a goodbye, a catfight, and the end of a quest.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 was chock full of action, adventure, romance, and opening and closing doors.

John and Beth were at loggerheads over her treatment of Summer, who, while somewhat annoying, didn't deserve to spend years in prison.

That argument, which John considered could have been because of his personal attraction to Summer, almost cost Beth her relationships with everyone she loves.

By doubling down on anger, Beth actually considered leaving the ranch, Rip, and Carter behind, in addition to her dad.

Rip's influence on Beth won out again, and Beth remained, shoring her love for her father, (now) husband, and the ranch.

Beth, of course, had other plans afoot, and they included manipulating Jamie so that he would be under her thumb, without any hope of escape.

It was kill or be killed, and Jamie killed his birth father, a necessary move even when viewing it by the weakest standards, but Beth will never let Jamie forget it.

Once Beth's gander is up, she accomplishes a lot, and that includes marrying the man you love after kidnapping a clergyman to perform the service. Yellowstone Season 5 begins with all of this in the rearview mirror but still offers plenty to come.

Kayce had visions that suggested his marriage to Monica might be on the rocks. What else did he see?

Beth is now a married woman and guardian to a boy she's been far too harsh on so far, and we can't wait to see more from Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler and Carter.

We're also interested in how Jamie will be incorporated back into the family. He does have a lot to offer, especially as John steps into political waters.

From the teaser below, it looks like family secrets will be revealed as John's run for the Governor of Montana takes flight.

Behind-the-scenes video revealed footage from the state capital, so we know political intrigue will be on the Yellowstone menu.

Check out the teaser, and let us know what you think will be the focal point of Yellowstone Season 5!

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five will premiere on Sunday, November 13.

It features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

For the new season, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Remember, Yellowstone returns with a two-hour event on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c.

In the meantime, fans can tune in to TV’s #1 show from the beginning starting at 11 am ET each day from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.