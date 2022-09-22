Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball.

Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together.

"Our stars just didn't align, that's all," Brett said in one of the most heartbreaking moments yet.

"But Matt, maybe someday..."

With Spencer exiting as a series regular last year, it was inevitable there would be some bumps in the road for the couple, but Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 22 hinted at them still being together.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman revealed to TV Line that the development was in the name of "the evolution of that character."

"We've seen her shake up her life twice for [men].

"When she came [to Firehouse 51], it was because of a break-up with a guy and then she moved with the chaplain out of Chicago," Newman continued.

"So she's made a lot of decisions based on these relationships, and she's become this stronger, more independent woman.

"No matter how much she loves Casey, and it's undeniable, she's making decisions now that are for her own future and for her life with this paramedicine cause, which is really near and dear to her."

Newman went on to speak about the return of Brett's ex, Sheffield, and whether that aided her decision to split from Casey.

"It's twofold, honestly," she said.

"It's the fun of when we see him, inevitably, your mind goes to, 'Oh, my God, are they going to get back together?! Is that what these psycho writers are doing?!'"

"But then it just shines a light on a bunch of things."

"First of all, the stars aligning element, which he had in his life and is fortunate to have, and she's painfully aware she doesn't have, but also the fact that she had changed up her whole entire life to move to be with [Kyle] and just a reminder that that's not who she is anymore."

What are your thoughts on the breakup?

Do you think it was needed?

Hit the comments below.

Chicago Fire continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

