Community Movie Ordered at Peacock: Who's In? Who's Out?

Community is (finally!) getting the movie treatment.

The hit NBC comedy series is returning for a movie, seven years after its 2015 series finale.

The movie will stream exclusively on Peacock.

As for the returning stars, Joel McHale will be back as Jeff Winger, while Danny Pudi will return as Abed Nadir, and Alison Briewill return as Annie Edison.

Also returning is Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton, and Ken Jeong as former Spanish professor Ben Chang.

As for who will not be back:

Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, John Oliver, Jonathan Banks, Keith David, and Paget Brewster.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community‘s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” NBC Universal Television’s Chairman of Entertainment Susan Rovner said in a statement.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

“Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast,” said Sony co-president Jason Clodfelter.

“We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show.”

Peacock initially aired on NBC before being canceled after five seasons.

The series then moved to Yahoo TV (RIP!) for one last season.

There has been a drive from fans to get six seasons and a movie for years, and now, that will be fulfilled when the flick hits Peacock.

What are your thoughts on the big comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.