Ellen Pompeo Says Grey's Anatomy Will 'Be Just Fine Without Me'

Ellen Pompeo is speaking out about her scaled-back duties on Grey's Anatomy.

As previously reported, the star is dropping down to part-time status for the forthcoming 19th season.

What does that mean, exactly?

According to reports, Meredith Grey will appear in the flesh in just eight episodes.

In a new interview with Deadline, Pompeo said that the series is "going to be just fine without me."

“I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer," she said at the D23 Expo. 

"I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s] — it’s my heart and soul."

"I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air."

The star went on to speak about the eight episode Hulu limited series.

“Hopefully, [Grey’s] fans [will watch]. I know there’s no guarantee of that," Pompeo said.

"But I’m going to put the same heart and passion into that. It’s just eight little episodes, so it won’t take too much of your time.”

Grey's Anatomy has cast five new series regulars to help usher in a new era of the iconic medical drama.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis star will be the new residents.

The series is undoubtedly going through a big transition and the early episodes of Season 19 will be the deciding factor on whether the show can survive.

Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series regulars. Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy) are also listed as series regulars by ABC.

Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), and Chris Carmack (Link) are also signed on as series regulars.

Kate Walsh is also scrubbing back in as Addison Montgomery in a recurring role.

What are your thoughts on Pompeo's scaled-back role?

The series returns Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

