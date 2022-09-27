La Brea's Eoin Macken Discusses His Favorite Part of Playing Gavin Harris, Gavin & Izzy's Relationship, & His New Netflix Film

On NBC's family adventure and sinkhole drama, La Brea, Eoin Macken portrays the estranged husband of Eve (Natalie Zea).

In La Brea Season 2, Gavin, their daughter Izzy, and Ella have landed in prehistoric Seattle in search of their loved ones. It's their turn to deal with prehistoric creatures and the elements.

TV Fanatic chatted with Macken about his role as Gavin, upcoming Season 2 teasers, and the other films he's working on.

Hi Eoin. Your role as Gavin Harris seems different from some of your other roles. What appealed to you about playing Gavin on La Brea?

This is the first time I've played a part where I've portrayed a father, so that was different for me. And I thought being a character that's estranged from his wife and children because of the situation that he was in, having visions, and being an alcoholic was a fascinating starting point.

It was a fascinating journey because the character had to redevelop a relationship with his daughter and then subsequently with his son. That's something I haven't done before. That's what initially appealed to me purely from a character point of view, separate from what kind of show it is.

I agree. Gavin and Izzy's relationship has become a fan favorite.

Wow. That's great. I didn't know that.

It has. On social media, everybody talks about how much they love your and Izzy's relationship.

Oh, that's great. I think that's honestly because of Zyra since she's such a fascinating actress. She's such a sweet person. Last year when we were developing that relationship, we were in the covid lockdown all the time, and we were separate from the rest of the cast. Many times, it was myself and Zyra.

We were going through the father-daughter relationship and trying to get our family back, and we were doing that together. And at the same time, she was growing up, but we're also in covid in a lockdown in Australia. I think that helped to create this bond between us, and she's fantastic.

That's good to know. Will the father-daughter connection change in Season 2 now that Ella has joined their search party in prehistoric Seattle?

During La Brea Season 1, Izzy grows more independent from Izzy's point of view, and Gavin has to realize she's growing up. He has to start treating her less as his daughter and more as an equal.

At the start of Season 2, there's a crucial moment where they discuss what's important to Izzy and forget them to acknowledge that she's grown up and she's also able to take care of herself and she also lets him know that.

Their relationship becomes equal as opposed to a father-daughter thing, which is an essential evolution for Gavin to acknowledge that of her and also for her. That's essential for her character as a daughter, and he starts to not withhold secrets from her and trusts her. It's fun. It's interesting. Now she's sassy.

I can't wait to see that develop.

It's great. They've given us such an interesting arc to work with. They jumped through a sinkhole to 10,000 BC to get her mom and brother back, so she's going through the same motions that he is. So he has to cover the precinct where she's coming from.

The two team up an awful lot, and Gavin and Izzy do lots of teamwork and adventures through the forest, which we have to do together, which has become an exciting arc.

Will Gavin and Ella come in contact with their younger counterparts, or does that change the future?

I can't tell you that. I'm unsure what to say, as each episode is so action-packed. I'm trying to remember what I read in the first two episodes.

I wondered if we'll see Isaiah and Lily and if you guys come in contact. But, I understand not wanting to give too much away.

So there will be some stuff that happens in episodes two through five that answers those questions, and it gets even more complicated. When I first read it, I was like, what going on? They like layered chaos in this series.

What is Gavin's goal once he reaches LA? Is he hoping to repair stuff with Eve, or what will happen with our "love triangle"?

He has many unresolved issues with Levi. Gavin goes down and meets his buddy, who has been having an affair with his wife. That's something that has to be dealt with. First, they need to try and figure out where Josh is. But because Gavin grew up in that time period, there's also an element whereby people start asking questions.

The whole dynamic of the people down in the clearing changes, but Gavin gets more questions and answers because there's more stuff in his past that relates to the whole situation down there. Why aren't things happening?

He quickly gets caught between a couple of different things, which is hard to qualify with, and then he and Levi will work on what they need to work through. They will. I made sure of that.

On that note, are we going to learn any more backstories from Gavin's visions that may help them find Josh?

Yes, we are. Most definitely. They will all make sense.

I can't wait. Season 1 was so fun. I'm sure Season 2 will also have a lot of fun.

Season 1 was enjoyable, but Season 2 has found its feet because everything was set up. Season 2 becomes a fascinating world where they can run.

So, besides La Brea, what other projects do you have coming up?

I'm currently starring in the Netflix film I Used to Be Famous, with Ed Skrein and Leo Long. It premiered Friday, September 9. Eddie Sternberg directs it.

It's a feel-good movie about a musician trying to return to who he was. I was asked to play an interesting character of an aging rockstar. It's super fun. You should check it out.

I love Netflix movies. I bet it will be fun.

Yeah, Eddie was great. He's a very talented director.

And do you have anything else coming out?

I have a movie called Grey Elephant, which we shot a while back, and we just finished up,where everyone directed, with many people I worked with on The Night Shift, like Brendan Fehr, Jill Flint, JR Lemon, and Erin Richards. We don't have a release date for that, but it's a satirical black comedy drama.

Well, that sounds fun too. What would you tell the viewers about the one thing they will love the most about the La Brea season 2 premiere?

The creatures are always fun. Creatures and chaos.

Thank you for chatting with us, Eoin.

La Brea Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9/8c on NBC.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.