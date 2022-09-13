Law & Order Three-Show Crossover: NBC Drops Cinematic Trailer

Are you ready for the epic three-show crossover to kickstart the new seasons of the Law & Order franchise?

NBC unveiled a pulse-pounding trailer that comes in at over 90 seconds, highlighting the historic event in the making.

The crossover features Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime for a three-hour event that will surely get fans talking.

Mariska Hargitay introduces the trailer, telling fans that this will be one of the biggest nights in Law & Order history.

“I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says in the clip, and Stabler looks ready to join forces.

Plenty of team-ups will be on tap, but two of the shows will not be airing in their usual time slots.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will start things off, while SVU follows in its regular 9 p.m. slot, but the original series is airing in the 10 p.m. slot for one night only.

Undoubtedly, the plan will be to get eyes on all three shows to highlight how unified the universe is.

SVU continued to post dominant ratings last season while the other two shows slipped a bit.

If more crossovers are planned, there's a good chance the numbers will be more consistent between the three shows.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” superproducer Dick Wolf said in a statement when the crossover was confirmed.

“Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

The crossover begins with a young girl shot in cold blood, with Cosgrove and Shaw setting off on a mission to find her killer.

Benson and Stabler join in on the action when they are called in for assistance, while Jack McCoy and Nolan Pierce “seek justice against an international crime ring,” according to the official description, “but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

It definitely sounds like one of the grisliest cases in recent memory, and TV Fanatic will be covering it all.

Check out the official trailer below.

