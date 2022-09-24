Manifest: Netflix Drops Spoiler-Filled Season 4 Trailer, and We Have Plenty of Questions

It's hard to believe it, but Manifest Season 4 premieres in under two months.

Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event featured our most extensive look at the first half of the final season yet.

What's immediately obvious is that we'll be getting a bevy of answers during the first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4, premiering November 4 on Netflix.

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Ben (Josh Dallas), Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), and the rest of the survivors of flight 828 are desperate for answers in the two-minute trailer.

They are fast approaching the expiration date that has been hanging over the series since the beginning.

Michaela and Ben are understandably reeling from the events of Manifest Season 3, and it looks like they have far bigger problems on Manifest Season 4.

Ben looks a bit worse for wear and when you consider the emotional turmoil he's gone through, it makes sense.

The final season will be hard on him because he's trying to contend with the death of Grace, the drastic aging up of his son, and so much more.

As this is happening, Cal (Ty Doran) is desperate to understand why he disappeared after touching the aircraft wreckage and returned five years older.

Undoubtedly, there is a lot about the mythology we are still not privy to, but it will be a lot of fun piecing all of this information together.

We also learn that our survivors were caught up in a storm that seemingly chose them, and when you consider the callings, there has to be something else, right?

It wouldn't be Manifest without Ben in some form of danger, so we see him tied up before a trailer explodes.

It's impressive to think that we're actually getting this final season because the trailer indicates that we're in for a right treat with the finale episodes.

"Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," the official logline reads.

"Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry," it continues.

"As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."

Check out the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.