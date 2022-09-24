Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?

The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble.

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event.

The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023.

Boo. Hiss.

Then again, the series consistently delivers high-octane action scenes that make us question our sanity, so they can have all the time in the world to perfect them.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten will be back as series regulars, while Carlacia Grant has been upped to series regular.

Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis, Station Eleven) has been added to the cast as Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. is set to play Ryan, Singh's top security officer, and someone who will probably have various tussles with the Pogues.

Fiona Palomo will play Sofia, a self-identified pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe.

The official teaser shows the Pogues on the beach, following on from the conclusion of Outer Banks Season 2, but it isn't long before they get caught up in another plot.

Naturally, that leads to some high-stakes situations that shows our Pogues in a fight for their lives.

Some of the show's biggest villains are present in the trailer, too, so we should expect some of the same villains back at it again.

Wars is back. Limbrey is back.

The search for treasure will continue, it seems!

Check out the full-length teaser below to get up to speed on what's about to go down.

