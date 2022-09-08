The Handmaid's Tale: Coming to an End!

The Handmaid's Tale is closing in on its endgame at Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, hit drama series has been renewed for a sixth -- and final -- season.

“It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller told the outlet of the decision to end the show.

“I’m very glad we’re being able to do it on our own terms because I know how lucky that makes us — all the actors and creative people who put their hearts and souls into it — to close up the play the way you want."

"Dropping the curtain the way you want is such a huge privilege," he adds.

The series will bring June's (Elisabeth Moss) story to a conclusion, but the franchise will continue with The Testaments, a series that will keep the world of Gilead alive at Hulu.

Miller said to THR that he's been thinking about the endgame for the original series since the beginning.

"I’ve been thinking about the end of this story since I read The Handmaid’s Tale the first time. It’s one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end,” he explained to the outlet.

“So in the end, story-wise, we’ve been able to stay pretty close to what we had thought, from our initial discussions and what Lizzy and I had talked about, and what Margaret and I had talked about.”

Said Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals:

“Five years ago, almost to the day, “The Handmaid’s Tale” made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service. In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact."

"Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.”

News of the end date comes a little under a week before the premiere of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.

That means fans will have two seasons left with June before her story wraps up for good.

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," reads the Season 5 logline.

"The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada."

"Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power," the logline teases.

"June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

In addition to Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 stars Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

Alexis Bledel, who has played Emily since the series premiere, announced earlier this year that she would not be back.

What are your thoughts on the conclusion?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.