TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday

NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1 followed with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The original Law & Order closed out the night with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The franchise's numbers were strong across the board, and the reaction to the crossover has been overwhelmingly positive.

Over on CBS, Big Brother took a hit, dipping to 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The hit summer staple concludes its latest season on Sunday.

CSI: Vegas, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts return next week for CBS.

ABC went with Celebrity Family Feud (4 million/0.5 rating) and a Norman Lear Tribute Special (3.1 million/0.4 rating).

The CW aired Bump (0.3 million viewers/0.0 rating) and some shows about chocolate (0.4 million/0.1 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.