TV Ratings: Roswell, New Mexico & In the Dark Series Finales Drop

The CW said goodbye to two popular dramas on Monday, and both shows limped to the finish line.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 13 managed 380,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

The series was down a bit week-to-week among total viewers for the episode that had about as much closure as expected given the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

Leading out of that, the series ender of In The Dark pulled in just 230,000 total viewers and a rare 0.0 rating in the demo.

Both shows were canceled earlier this year, alongside a plethora of other CW dramas.

The CW being up for sale meant that there would be some big changes to its roster as we head into the fall season.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette managed 3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, easily enough to lead the night in that measure.

However, the dating series has performed much lower than in previous seasons.

Claim to Fame had 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo as it heads into its season finale.

The numbers have been soft, but the later summer slot might be enough for ABC to give it another chance.

FOX went with Don't Forget The Lyrics (1.4 million/0.2 rating) and Beat Shazam (1.6 million/0.2 rating)

American Ninja Warrior aired on NBC, securing 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

As expected, the numbers across broadcast are not in great shape this summer.

Will that change when the fall season gets underway later this month?

Time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

