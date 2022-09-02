New Amsterdam Final Season Photos: Moving On

It all comes down to THIS, New Amsterdam fans.

NBC has dropped many photos for New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1, premiering September 20th at 10/9c.

As expected, there will be plenty of changes on the horizon following the conclusion of New Amsterdam Season 4.

Have a look at the photos below.

Remember, you can watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

1. Max Smiles - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Max Smiles - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
After the year he's had, Max wants to move on. What does it mean for him and Helen?

2. Playing a Game - New Amsterdam

Playing a Game - New Amsterdam
After all the drama that's plagued their lives, it's time to relax and play some board games.

3. Back at It - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Back at It - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
All of the characters have been through so much, but it looks like Max will be plodding along following that Helen bombshell.

4. Continuing the Game - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Continuing the Game - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Our favorite characters playing games? Yeah, we're going to be so invested in this premiere.

5. Family Time - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Family Time - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Max went from thinking he was marrying the love of his life to being single again. How will he bounce back?

6. Happier Times - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Happier Times - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
The New Amsterdam fam is reuniting for some good good and games. Here is a picture of Reynolds and Bloom.

7. Happy Dinner - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Happy Dinner - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Here's another cool shot of the New Amsterdam fam eating, drinking, and playing nice.

8. Wilder is Down for the Fun - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Wilder is Down for the Fun - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Wilder, who is now a series regular, will be there for all the fun.

9. There's a Party on the Go - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

There's a Party on the Go - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Max is seen in this photo of what looks to be a party for one of the kids.

10. You Got Cake - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

You Got Cake - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
The cake looks awesome, right? What will go down at the party?

11. Watching the TV - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Watching the TV - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
There's snacks, friends, and a lot of fun on the way for the New Amsterdam fam.

12. Proceeding With Life - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Proceeding With Life - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
There is a lot at stake for the characters as we head into the truncated final season.

13. Happy Embrace - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Happy Embrace - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
One thing that's been great about the series is the relationships been the core characters. They look stronger than ever here.

14. Another Max Smile - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Another Max Smile - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1
Yes, Ryan Eggold is easy on the eyes, so we had to include another photo of Max smiling!

