TV Ratings: The Rookie Feds Opens Low, La Brea Sinks in Season 2 Debut

ABC introduced viewers to The Rookie: Feds Tuesday night, and it didn't get much traction.

The Niecy Nash-led spinoff of The Rookie launched 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The parent series gets considerable mileage in delayed viewing, so time will tell whether Feds is the same.

Earlier in the night for ABC, Bachelor in Paradise returned with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice slipped to 5.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 got underway with 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down from last season's premiere (0.8 rating) and finale (0.5 rating).

The series did have a solid footprint with streaming, but these numbers are disappointing.

New Amsterdam buckled with the weaker lead-in support, managing 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS' FBI franchise was relatively stable, with the original pulling in 6.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, International with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, and Most Wanted drawing 5.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Resident managed 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while Monarch was steady at series lows (1.8 million/0.2 rating).

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.