La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 Review: The Next Day

That was an action-packed, emotional season premiere.

During La Brea Season 2 Episode 1, almost every central character moved their character arc forward. We saw natural character evolution from Lucas and some tension between other characters.

The season premiere picked up the day after Josh and Riley disappeared, and everyone was still traumatized by seeing them go to another timeline.

Losing Riley through the sinkhole has allowed Jon Seda (Sam) to use his acting chops. During La Brea Season 1, we saw how Sam depended on his daughter to keep him centered, especially during his PTSD breakdowns.

Without Riley there to keep him calm, he loses it. Sam feels he has nothing left, so he isn't afraid to harass Silas until he gets the necessary answers.

Even his friends become worried that Sam used too much force on Silas and that it's inhumane to be that violent. His friends aren't aware of his mental health issues, but they want to help.

Ty: I don't know how patient they're going to be. Silas lied about his identity. People are dead because of his actions. People want to hold him accountable.

Sam: That's not my problem!

Billy: Actually, it's all our problem. Paara and her people are bringing us food today, and I don't think we want to anger the people who are trying to help.

Watching Sam threaten Silas at gunpoint was emotional. It's out of character since Sam usually heals people, but he's desperate to find his daughter.

Silas also has nothing to lose. His entire tribe hates that he lied to him. He will only stay alive if he helps Sam, Eve, and the others bring Riley and Josh home.

Eve only wants her family back and is willing to check out Silas's Intel to hang onto that hope. She has felt alone since Josh left, and they can't find Marybeth and Lucas.

Eve: At Least when Josh was here, I had somebody. Now I’m all alone.

Ty: You’re not alone, Eve. I happen to be excellent company.

Eve: Yes, you are.

As they began their search, things were awkward between Eve and Levi. While Levi came down to the clearing to fight for Eve in La Brea Season 1, many secrets have been revealed.

Eve feels fragile that everyone she loves leaves her eventually, and now she's slow to trust anyone again.

The series handles the Eve and Levi relationship with care and shows that someone will fight for Eve, which was teased in the La Brea cast interview.

When Eve gets captured by a new prehistoric civilization, Levi doesn't hesitate to go after her.

In a heroic and romantic gesture, he surrenders himself to them, so he can be captured and be with Eve.

While it was romantic that he promised never to leave her again, how would the two of them get out of this mess?

Lucas (Josh McKenzie) has experienced the most character growth. Last season, he was so angry at everyone, especially his mom. Thankfully, he and Marybeth made peace before she died.

While grieving Marybeth with Eve and Levi, the trio heard a scream and noticed a new historic civilization had kidnapped Veronica.

It surprised me that Lucas was so adamant that they rescue her. He and Veronica barely spoke to each other before.

However, he was determined not to lose anyone else in the clearing after losing his mom.

This new group will probably be the new villains of La Brea Season 2. They are making their way through capturing the women of the clearing, but they haven't seen what people will do to get their friends back.

Will Rebecca's intel be what saves everyone? Somehow, she convinced Scott to travel with her to the 30,000-foot glass building even though it was a dangerous mission and they could die.

Watching the water turn blue reminded me of a Stargate-SG1 wormhole. It was an excellent sci-fi effect.

I'm excited to learn what they learn from inside this secret building.

Getting dropped in 10,000 BC was harder than Gavin imagined. He's traveling with two opinionated women who often clash with each other.

Part of Izzy wants to be more independent and involved in these decisions, while the rest resents that Ella joined them on this family journey.

Izzy: Well, no one asked you to come.

Gavin: Hey! Easy. I know we’re on edge, but we’re not going to make it unless we work together.

Ella: We’re not going make it if we starve either.

Ella was worried that she had lost her older visions of Lilly, so she had no way of helping Veronica. This was her main reason for going through the portal.

Since Gavin was also Isaiah, his visions seemed to have more memories and had also halted.

This episode explored Izzy's disability and prosthetic leg more.

Izzy longed to be a typical teenager, but that proved difficult when she kept slipping on the terrain.

When the trio ran into wooly rhinos, it became even more of a challenge. At first, Izzy seemed childlike as she tried to befriend the baby rhino, but then they learned how dangerous rhinos could be.

Gavin had to act quickly to save his family.

Josh and Riley's 1988 adventure provided comic relief.

After living on rations for so long, they were so excited to find cold pizza and cereal.

It was so amusing that they just made themselves at home at a random house, but 35 years ago, people weren't as diligent about locking every door.

While Riley wanted to rescue the kids from the nuns, Josh reminded her that any decision they made now would alter the timeline.

Josh: No Riley. Stop! They’re going to be okay.

Riley: How do you know that?

Josh: Because I’m okay. Isaiah gets adopted, and then he grows up and meets my mom, and they’re going to have Izzy and me. We can’t get in the way.

Josh seemed more excited to live alone with Riley. Of course, he was more vocal about his crush on her.

However, Riley seemed in a rush to return to 10,000 BC. Perhaps, she and her dad are more alike than we thought, while Josh was content to live among 1980s movies and food.

In a twist of fate, both father and son learned of the Hollywood sinkhole. Josh realized it was their ticket home.

Gavin learned he was nearly home. Will the Harris family get the emotional reunion they deserve?

Over to you, La Brea Fanatics. What will Gavin, Izzy, and Ella find when they reach the LA sinkhole? Who will rescue Eve and Levi?

What's inside the glass building? Chime in below in the comments.

