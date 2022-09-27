Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the team manage to navigate the world of illegal street racing?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 2, a Marine staff sergeant's body was discovered in a junkyard.

Meanwhile, Tennant was concerned Alex was hiding something from her.

Elsewhere, Whistler was anxious about introducing Lucy to her co-workers.

How did Lucy react to the decision?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.