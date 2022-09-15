Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Harry defeat his enemy?

Tensions mounted on Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 when one of the biggest villains to date came out of hiding.

As Harry tried to pitch a deal to keep everyone safe, he had to make a big decision about his future.

Meanwhile, Asta pondered whether knowing the truth about Harry caused problems.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.