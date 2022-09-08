Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Diamonds

Did the ladies apologize to Sutton?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 17, things took a turn in Aspen as Sutton questioned whether to stay on the trip.

Garcelle and Kathy were less than thrilled by the way the women spoke to Sutton.

Meanwhile, Diana acted as nothing happened and retreated to her hotel.

Was there a way for all of them to proceed as friends?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.