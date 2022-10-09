Days of Our Lives Round Table: Who's Having a Threesome?

EJ thinks he's got Ava cornered. Mike Horton had it out with Nancy. Chad and Stephanie kissed, while Allie pushed to have a threeway with Chanel and Alex this week in Salem.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by LumiForeverAndAlways from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate if Ava will come clean, if a threeway is a good idea, where Chad and Stephanie are heading, and more!

Will Ava come clean, throw Gabi under the bus, or come up with a story for EJ about why the marriage license appears to be forged?

LumiForeverAndAlways: I feel like Ava may come up with a story about why the marriage is forged and then may use it against Gabi. That's an Ava kind of thing.

Jack: I don't understand why anyone should believe EJ's story. The handwriting expert is not there; for all Ava knows, he made them up to bolster his claim.

That's what I'd go with if I were her. But since she and Johnny recently came clean, I expect her to confess.

Christine: I hope Ava thinks fast or denies everything. EJ was so smug I don't want him to have the upper hand. I'm rooting for Ava to one-up him once again.

Allie and Chanel are considering having a threeway with Alex. Is it a good idea? Do you think it will happen? If not, who do you think will back out?

LumiForeverAndAlways: I don't think this is a good idea at all, and I feel like it won't happen as Allie will back out.

Jack: Bad idea. I don't have any problem with threesomes if everyone is on board. They're all consenting adults, after all. But I think Allie is doing this out of insecurity concerning Chanel and Johnny, or Chanel and men in general. That's a recipe for disaster.

Since Allie is making a big deal out of how this is no-strings-attached sex with no feelings involved, I expect her to fall hard for Alex (and probably project those feelings onto Chanel).

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Alex turns the women down because he's stuck on Stephanie.

Christine: Allie was against the threesome until she thought she needed to do it to keep Chanel interested. That's a problem.

I'd love to see it happen simply because I don't know if it's ever happened on a soap.

Were you surprised that Chad was already talking about moving on with someone else? Will the kiss with Stephanie lead anywhere?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Yes, I was surprised considering how crazy in love with Abby he was, and you could see that when he confronted Clyde and when he ruined Lucas and Sami's wedding over her murder.

Jack: Except for Abe, DAYS characters don't grieve very long. Four months in Salem is a long time. Plus, Abigail's ghost told Chad to move on, so why wouldn't he?

I don't think the kiss with Stephanie will lead anywhere right now. I expect her to say that Chad is only kissing her because he's tipsy and that she doesn't want to do anything he will regret later.

I'd prefer Chad/Stephanie be the end game, but I suspect that if they do get together, it's just a bump in the road for Stephanie/Alex.

Christine: I was more disappointed than surprised. Chad is grieving Abigail and likely just looking to ease his pain with Stephanie. Hopefully, she realizes that and puts the brakes on this before it goes any further.

Should Mike Horton have forgiven Nancy for all that she and Craig put him through way back when? Were you happy to see Mike back in Salem?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Yes, Mike should because this is history, and as people say, the past is in the past. I was happy to see Mike back, for sure, but I wish it was for a longer visit.

Jack: I may be in the minority here, but I thought Mike's anger at Nancy was way over the top, and I was glad that he got it out of his system and was able to forgive her. Nancy was only saying hi to be polite, and he started yelling and being nasty. It was so obnoxious!

That said, I wish Mike had stayed in Salem longer. He had one or two big scenes and then left again. If nothing else, I wish we'd had some flashbacks of his and Jennifer's work together on Laura's estate since that was all off-screen.

Christine: Nancy and Craig were horrible to Mike, so I understand why he'd never want to speak to either one of them again. But Mike Horton is a good guy, so it made some sense that he'd accept Nancy's apology and empathize with her current plight.

But I do wish Mike would stick around Salem a little longer. It's nice to have him back around.

Gwen forgave Jennifer and promised to keep Jenn's secret if she went to rehab. After this, do you think Gwen is redeemable?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Not entirely redeemable, but she is working her way to that point.

Jack: It's certainly the writers' intention for her to be.

I never say never, but I don't like this rushed redemption story. Jennifer hitting Gwen could have been fantastic drama that led to redemption for both of them, but instead, the story lasted about five seconds.

The entire purpose seemed to be for Gwen to forgive Jennifer as the first step toward redemption.

Christine: I've always thought Gwen was redeemable, but she's always disappointed me. And then, at some point, I stopped caring.

But I enjoy Gwen and Leo's scenes together, and I'd hate for Jack to lose his other daughter, so I hope there is a way to redeem Gwen, at least a little.

Do you think there will eventually be a partner swap where Nicole and Eric end up together, and then Rate and Jada end up as a couple? Do you hope it works out that way?

LumiForeverAndAlways: Yes, I think there will be a swap for sure, and I am hoping that this will happen as I am always going to ship Eric and Nicole.

Jack: It's moving in that direction! I'm incredibly disappointed. I've shipped Nicole and Rafe since 2012, and they're being sacrificed on Saint Eric's altar.

Christine: That certainly seems to be the way this is going. I can't say I care much about these characters, but I'm mildly amused that Rafe cheated on Ava with Nicole, only to have Nicole probably cheat on him with Eric.

Some days, karma wins.

What disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

LumiForeverAndAlways: I was most disappointed about Kristen ruining Brady and Chloe and that she's still in Salem.

I was also disappointed about the fact that Allie and Will had a scene but didn't mention either of their parents.

Jack: Jada should not have been so understanding of Eric refusing to let her support him because "Nicole already did, so I don't need to talk." That was seriously uncool of Eric; could he be more obvious about Jada being second-best?

I also can't stand how insecure Allie is. She's a whiny brat, which is sad because I really liked her when she first returned to Salem.

EJ's unmasking of Ava's scheme was so anticlimactic. He made the discovery off-screen, gave her the marriage license, and announced his discovery. Yawn.

Brady is not doing anything to protect his daughter from Kristen's manipulations, nor is he disciplining Rachel when she acts out.

Finally, as mentioned above, the rushed ending of Jennifer's story and Mike's too-short visit were major disappointments for me.

Christine: Allie continuing to act like an insecure teenager was really disappointing. Plus, Will leaving Salem again.

Also, I wish Jennifer's addiction storyline would have taken more time. It really felt rushed, as was Mike's visit.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline on this week's Days of Our Lives?

LumiForeverAndAlways: My favorite scene had to be the one between Allie and Will, as I always love their scenes as they have such a special bond.

Jack: I liked Craig and Nancy's honest talk and their realization that they both needed to move on and couldn't live together as platonic partners. I also was glad that Craig was honest with Leo. All in all, I thought the ending to his story was great.

Christine: There were lots of great scenes this week.

Craig realizing that Leo is the most fun he ever had, while Nancy is his safe zone, and that he needs to find someone in the middle to be happy.

Alex and Sonny bickering like real brothers make me laugh. And the argument about sending Stephanie flowers in the Days of Our Lives quote was hysterical.

It’s not like I’m sending her the “I want you to go to bed with me” bouquet. It’s more like I’m sending her the “I’m sorry for being a complete jackass while your mother is viciously sick” arrangement.

And then Gabi saying that no one can fake sincerity like EJ was spot on!

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.