Grey's Anatomy Preview: Addison Returns to Grey Sloan!

Grey's Anatomy's creative comeback looks set to continue on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3, which brings back the legendary Addison Montgomery.

That's right, folks:

Kate Walsh is back in the building, and we could not be more excited.

"Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health," the official logline teases.

"The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit."

The official teaser for the episode shows Bailey returning to the hospital and taking the interns for the day, something that shocks Meredith.

But Mer is happy to see old faces back in the hospital because there have been so many changes.

It was announced earlier this year Walsh would be back in a recurring capacity this season after guest-starring on some episodes last season.

Fans have a connection with Addison because she was with the show from the first season and took several years away from Seattle.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Addison revealed that she was going through a difficult time in her personal life during COVID-19.

Fans have been clamoring for more ever since and given that Walsh is back in a recurring capacity, it should give us more insight into Addy's personal life.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 has been so far, thanks to all of the new blood on the series.

The episode will also touch on the aftermath of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 in which Zola broke down while doing a presentation.

"Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola," the logline teases of that storyline.

Meredith will undoubtedly be concerned about her daughter, and given that we know Ellen Pompeo is leaving after eight episodes this season, it's likely her exit will be tied to her family.

Check out the official promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.