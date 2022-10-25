Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

at .

One of HBO's most addictive series is sticking around.

The premium cabler officially picked up a third season of Industry on Tuesday morning.

The hit drama wrapped up its sophomore season last month and continued to draw acclaim throughout its run.

Industry Season 2 Finale Photo

“INDUSTRY reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," said Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming.

"We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished."

A Time for Reflection - Industry Season 1 Episode 8

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.

Industry gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office.

In Season 2, our grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint's back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

New U.S. management will be gasoline on the flames - an injection of cross Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee.

A New Opportunity? - Industry Season 1 Episode 7

Now Harper (Herrold), Yasmin (Abela) and Robert (Lawtey) must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.

Given the impressive response to the show's second season, a renewal was always expected.

Thankfully, we'll be able to see what happens next for all of the characters following the conclusion of Season 2.

Harper Tells All - Industry Season 1 Episode 6

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Industry Quotes

Buy the dip. Short the VIX. Fuck Bitcoin.

Gus

When I was a summer analyst at Solomon, my boss looked like Newman from Seinfeld. Like Newman, if he was a linebacker. He once said to me, "I used to think if there was such a thing as reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president, or the pope, or a 400 baseball hitter. But now, I want to come back as the Bond Market because it intimidates everybody." People like us, born at the bottom. Where would you put our percentage chance of ever making that top quintile? It's about 3%. That's intimidating; we intimidate people here. Why is that? Because hunger is not a birthright. Your qualifications don't have to be a problem for you because they don't have to be a problem for me. Understand what I'm saying?

Eric

Industry

