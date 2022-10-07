Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Warning Shot!

We all know Raq does not mess around when it comes to Kanan. And Palomar should have known that as well.

As soon as Corinne went to Raq at the end of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 7, we all could have predicted something like this would happen, and Palomar had it coming.

TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip of their first meeting during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8, and it's just as explosive as you'd expect.

Palomar is a predator, and her relationship with Kanan isn't okay. She has absolutely no business having any kind of relationship with a child, and Raq has every right to invade her space and make it crystal clear that she is not to be around her son any longer.

Because it's Raq, that message comes out in a way that Palomar won't misconstrue. And by the look on her face, she understands the gravity of the situation.

But will she take the message to heart?

As we all know, you should never underestimate Raq or the lengths she will go to as it relates to Kanan. Palomar may be lucky she got any warning at all.

The relationship between Kanan and Raq has been precarious as of late, and when this confrontation gets back to Kanan, no doubt by way of Famous, I'm sure this will only cause more friction and distance between the two.

Kanan is growing up, and he's definitely reached a point where he wants more autonomy over his life. And that's natural, but he's still a child.

Raq is many things; one of those is a mother, and what Palomar is doing is wrong on every single level.

Elsewhere this hour, we should see the aftermath of Marco's death, which could have very real consequences for not only Marvin but the family and business. It doesn't matter Marvin wasn't the one who pulled the trigger. Marco wouldn't have been in that position had it not been for Marvin's proposition.

If Sal finds out Marvin had a hand in Marco's death, Raq may be unable to avoid an all-out war with the powerful family. And with only three hours left this season, I can see things headed in that direction.

It'll be interesting to see how everything shakes out there and what this could mean for Raq's expansion plans. She's got so much on her plate right now, and it feels like it will only get worse before it gets better.

Make sure you check out the exclusive clip below and let me know in the comments what you think about Raq's warning and what you're looking forward to during this hour.

