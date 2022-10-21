Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Was There Ever a Chance for Unique & Raq?

Is Unique trying to shoot his shot?

We've seen many variations of Unique and Raq, from frenemies to pure enemies and now associates. But we've never seen them cross any romantic lines. At least not yet, that is.

In this exclusive clip ahead of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 10, Unique and Raq breeze past business talk and get into the nitty and gritty of their, for lack of a better word, unique relationship. Could there be something more there?

Unique and Raq have always been on opposite sides because they've been trying to do the same thing in the same place. And there really never was room for two of them in Queens.

Taking Unique out was a huge priority at one point, and Raq succeeded in getting the upper hand. But Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has seen Unique's reemergence, as he's found a way to adapt and start to make his own path forward.

It makes sense that he wouldn't want to be a foot soldier for Raq because he's not built for that. He only knows how to be on top, and he's been bidding his time until he can make that reality again.

It's a shame their egos would never allow them to work together equally because, realistically, who could beat the two of them?

A business partnership between the two could be special, but a relationship? Unique's curiosity seems to catch Raq off-guard, and perhaps it truly hasn't ever crossed her mind. But what if?

There will probably be way too much going on during the finale to even be thinking about romantic entanglements, but that may be something to keep our eye on.

Aside from her meeting with Unique, Raq will be gearing up for retaliation from Sal, as the two were never able to broker any deal.

Sal is a dangerous man, and if things come to a head between these two groups, we could be in for a bloody end to the season.

Elsewhere, Kanan has been far removed from the business side of things lately, distancing himself from Raq and getting closer to Howard. But getting away from Raq and her influence doesn't mean Kanan has given up on the game.

It looks like we'll see him venture out this hour and start making his own moves away from the specter of his powerful family, and won't that be an exciting prospect as we head into season three.

Check out the exclusive clip below, and drop all your predictions about the finale in the comments! And make sure you head on back here after the finale to read all our thoughts.

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sundays at 9/8c.

