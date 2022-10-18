Selma Blair Exits Dancing With the Stars Due to Health Concerns

Selma Blair's time on Dancing with the Stars came to an abrupt conclusion Monday night.

The actress announced during the latest episode of the Disney+ series that she would be departing due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair explained to Sasha Farber.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition."

"I pushed as far as I could."

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," the Heathers star explained.

"It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Ahead of their exit from the competition, Blair and Fsrber danced a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now" and secured their strongest feedback yet.

"You really have inspired millions of people," Bruno Tonioli explained to Blair. "Your star has never shone brighter."

Len Goodman said, "If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains."

Ahead of learning their score for the performance, Blair was vocal about how much she wanted to be in the competition.

"It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to, 'cause I want to be here," the star admitted.

"But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take."

"And mine is fine. I'm going to be okay."

Ultimately the Cruel Intentions star and the pro dancer secured four 10s to give them a score of 40 out of 40.

Blair went on to share a message for her son.

"Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," Blair said.

"And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

No couple was sent home Monday, but the Disney+ series will return Tuesday with another performance episode.

