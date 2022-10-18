TV Ratings: 9-1-1 & The Good Doctor Recover From Season Lows

Monday night brought some gains to the broadcast networks, with a handful of shows recovering from lows.

9-1-1 on FOX inched up a tenth to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, tying for first place in the demo on the night.

The Cleaning Lady was steady as a rock, with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise stopped bleeding, averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating across two hours.

The Good Doctor was on the upside, rising two-tenths to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Freddie Highmore-led medical drama won the 10 p.m. slot in the demo.

NBC went with another double pump of The Voice (6 million/0.6 rating), while Quantum Leap (2.3 million/0.3 rating) lost a tenth.

CBS had a stable night, with The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 million/0.4 rating), NCIS (6.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 million/0.3 rating) all steady.

The CW's low-rated combination of All American (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.3 million/0.1 rating) both lost some steam in viewers.

What did you watch in the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.