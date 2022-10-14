The Crown Season 5 Photos Introduce New Cast Members

We've been waiting forever for The Crown Season 5, and it's almost here.
The series returns Wednesday, Nov. 9, with its entire season dropping at once.
Check out the cast and what they have to say about taking on the show.
1.
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip
Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce takes on the role of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in this still from The Crown Season 5.
“What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the queen,’’’ Staunton tells Netflix's Tudum of taking on the role.
“So, let’s just hope that works out for them, because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”
2.
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
“I had a lot of documentaries to watch, pictures, loads to read, but finally the scripts arrived, and that’s it,” Manville tells Tudum of the preparation for the role.
“All the books I read have different people’s versions of events. So you’ve got to let it go in and just sink in, but then you almost forget about it because finally the scripts come, and that’s what you work with.”
3.
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne
Harrison takes on the role of Princess Anne.
“Anne’s an extraordinary character. She’s not there to make people feel better about themselves, but she is superb at her job and is a proper feminist," the star tells Tudum.
"She’s someone we can really look up to, and I think she has no sense of entitlement.”
4.
Charlies and Camilla on Season 5
Olivia Williams takes on the role of Camilla Parker Bowles.
“One of the great things about The Crown is we get to see those sort of imagined intimate moments, which maybe give us a better perspective on someone that we’ve judged,” Williams tells Tudum.
“Charles and Camilla seem to have a very healthy sense of humor about what at times must be an unbearable predicament. And that is the thing that I most want to show.”
5.
Jonny Lee Miller as John Major
Miller takes on the role of Prime Minister John Major, and series creator Peter Morgan offers the following of the star in an interview with Tudum:
“I think Jonny Lee Miller is an absolute triumph in the role and a real surprise."
6.
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana
Debicki tells Tudum that Season 5 is unique because “in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family. "
"In the ‘90s, everything had started to be filmed, and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle, so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time."
"As an actor, you open the portal, and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it.”
7.
Charles and Diana on Season 5
Dominic West plays Prince Charles, while Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Diana.
“I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation,” West says of playing Prince Charles to Tudum.
“This is an evoking of a character. That’s really where the show lives: in the imagined conversations of their private life, which is something that no one knows. I think that’s what it gets a lot of criticism for. How can you know what they talk about in their private lives? The obvious answer is we don’t, but we have an incredible writer, a dramatist, who imagines based on exhaustive research, and that’s really part of the fascination of the show.”